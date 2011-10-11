LONDON Britain warned the European Union on Tuesday to stop protectionism from undermining the bloc's single market, urging it to reinforce competition in derivatives and other markets.

The EU's executive European Commission is readying a welter of new rules and Britain faces criticism from its financial industry for not being aggressive enough in defending its corner against French and German interests.

"We will work with the commission to enable it to meet its duty to protect and promote the single market in financial services, to meet its responsibility to secure robust and fair regulation in the interest of all its 27 members," UK Financial Services Minister Mark Hoban told the CityUK lobby's annual dinner.

The commission will publish a draft reform of EU securities rules next week that would have a major impact on Britain, the bloc's biggest trading centre.

Earlier on Tuesday Hoban said it would be "disproportionate and severely disruptive" if Brussels were to use the reform to abolish so-called execution-only transactions where trading is not accompanied first with advice.

"It seems the commission has listened," Hoban added.

Britain is also alarmed that some EU states are pushing to water down a global set of rules known as Basel III that will require banks to hold more capital.

And it fears competition in derivatives markets may be eroded by a major merger and a new derivatives law now being finalised.

Syed Kamall, an EU lawmaker representing London and member of the European Parliament's influential economic affairs committee, said that "facts don't matter" when his colleagues come to approving new financial rules.

"It's based on prejudice and ignorance," Kamall said, urging Britain's financial industry to get out and build allies with counterparts in other EU states that back their positions.

STRUCTURAL MEASURES

Hoban said the commission must stay on the front foot to protect competition in every sector of the EU financial market, "by behavioural measures for all players where necessary, and through structural measures in particularly significant cases."

The commission's competition arm is studying whether to approve the planned takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N by Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).

Unchanged, the deal would create the world's biggest bourse, with more than 90 percent of Europe's on-exchange derivatives trading, and a powerful presence in clearing.

The UK was able to wrest some concessions from EU states earlier this month to ensure competition in clearing derivatives and other securities is proposed in next week's draft Markets in Financial Instruments (MiFID) reform.

"With respect to the clearing obligation, the commission has also made an important commitment to close loopholes and ensure fair and open access in future legislation," Hoban said.

"We now look forward to the Commission's proposal in the MiFID review by the end of the month," he added said.

However, there is no guarantee the European Parliament and EU states will keep the competition provision intact.

Prioritization of planned new rules will be important as member states come under "severe political pressure in the coming months to delay, obfuscate, and pander to vested interests in the EU ... to fragment markets by geography, currency or firm," Hoban said.

He reiterated Britain's opposition to the Commission's plans for a tax on financial transactions.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)