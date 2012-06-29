LONDON Following are comments from the Bank of England's news conference after the central bank released its Financial Stability Report on Friday.

GOVERNOR MERVYN KING:

"Uncertainty and tighter credit conditions have acted as strong head-winds to our recovery."

"The (FPC) committee continues to believe that there is a need for banks temporarily to raise their levels of capital in view of the exceptional threats they currently face."

KING ON RECENT BANK SCANDALS:

"That goes to both the culture in the banking industry and to the structure of the banking industry, from excessive levels of compensation, shoddy treatment of customers, to deceitful manipulation of one of the most important interest rates and now this morning to news of yet another mis-selling scandal.

"We can see we need a real change in the culture of the industry. And that will require two things. One is leadership of an unusually high order and changes to the structure of the industry.

"The former, that is for another day in another place, but on the latter, the structure of the industry, the Financial Policy Committee will make clear its support for the Vickers Commission proposals. I would hope that parliament would legislate on that as soon as they feel able to do so - all of the Vickers proposals. That is what we need to do to change the structure of the industry to provide the right incentives.

KING ON NEED FOR INQUIRY

"What it is time to do is to do something about the banking system. We don't need an inquiry to know what we should be doing. There must be many people who work in the banking industry today who know that they are honest, hard-working and feel that they have been let down by some of their colleagues and indeed their leaders. What I hope is that everyone now understands that something went very wrong with the UK banking industry and we need to put it right."

KING ON BEHAVIOUR

"The main thing is to ensure that if the trading mentality leads to practices that we regard as rather unacceptable that it does not impinge on the part of the banking system about which we really care ...

"It is very important to recognise that as a society we really do want to underpin retail deposits, lending to households and SMEs. But we do not want to underpin people's decisions to take risky portfolio investments, therefore the two should not be on the same balance sheet."

KING ON VICKERS

"We don't need an inquiry to know that we need to legislate for Vickers … we can see what has gone wrong. The idea that the culture of investment banking is the same as the culture of basic banking, I have been arguing for several years and I think it is very clear now that those two cultures are completely different, and they need to be separated. So we need to implement the Vickers reforms, the government has brought that forward, we will see very soon the actual proposed legislation and I would urge parliament to pass that as soon as possible.

KING WELCOMES SINGLE EURO ZONE BANK SUPERVISOR

"In some ways it might make it somewhat easier: I personally would welcome having an opposite number at the ECB, with which we could talk about the capital and liquidity problems of major banks in Europe. That certainly straddles frontiers of countries within the euro area and then will certainly straddle the frontier between the euro area and ourselves.

"So I think having one overall supervisory authority, which didn't feel that it had a strong political commitment to individual banks, but could take a look at the stability of the system as a whole, might be an advantage from our point of view in having an opposite number with whom we could work to make sure financial stability across Europe. Because neither of us would have any incentive to create financial instability, and our ability to create financial stability depends on what happens in each others' area.

"I would find this a bit of a relief. I don't think that's' a reason for their doing it, and I don't think that creating a single banking supervisor is the answer to the current euro area crisis which is about external payments deficits and how you deal with that. Who supervises banks is not really relevant to that question."

FSA CHAIRMAN ADAIR TURNER:

"The new liquidity facilities and policy of the Bank provides additional contingent liquidity available to banks to use when they need it. That means that from a regulatory point of view, there is a somewhat reduced need to have self-insurance on the liquidity side, and we can take that into account.

"So we will be issuing a press release, which will say that we will adjust our liquidity guidance in the light of these improved Bank facilities."

"In particular, we will be stressing the point that we've made before .. that liquid asset buffers can be drawn down in the event of liquidity stress and used for the duration of that period of stress.

"We'll also announce that in current conditions, and in light of the improved liquidity insurance provided by the bank, we'll look at the specific guidance that we give to individual banks. And for those banks that have preposition collateral at the Bank, we will take account of that potential access to liquidity when formulating our guidance on appropriate liquidity buffers."

TURNER ON EURO ZONE:

"I think it is worth saying that the statement so far does seem a move in the right direction. It appears to be committing them to some of the aspects of what people have called a banking union, with the possibility of recapitalising banks directly.

"The single supervisory mechanism is a natural follow-on from that, and I think that is a step forward. It also is clear that such a banking union is required economically at the level of the euro zone rather than at the level of the EU 27, so the words as written look like a major step forward to recognising the fundamental reality that a successful single currency regime is likely to require a banking union for that unit, and as the Governor said, we are very supportive of the idea that the natural location for supervision within that should be the ECB."

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR FINANCIAL STABILITY ANDREW HALDANE

"It's for the FSA to take this away and translate it into institution-specific guidance. It will do that over the next few weeks, so we're not in a position today to shout out numbers for how much (additional lending) that would generate.

"What is clear is that, one, that stockpile of liquid assets is very substantial, in excess of half a trillion pounds sterling, maybe 3 or 4 times the stock of lending to SMEs."

"Two, the amount of pre positioned collateral at the Bank is sufficient to generate cash of 150-160 billion pounds, so without giving you a precise number on how much of that may potentially be releasable to support lending, both of those are chunky numbers, and if an element of that were to be released, it would be enough to make a big impact on lending to the real economy of the UK."

ANDREW BAILEY, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF THE PRUDENTIAL BUSINESS UNIT

"One of the clear points we're facing is the legacy of the past, and the redress of the legacy of the past is now a headwind to generating capital.

"The biggest headwind is PPI (Payment Protection Insurance) in the context of the ability of banks to build up capital buffers. Just as we are pushing very hard for banks to retain more capital, they are, and this right, having to pay redress for the misdeeds of the past.

"If we see a fundamental breakdown of trust (in financial institutions) then the boards of these institutions have to recognise that trust has to be got back, and they have to think very hard about how this is to be done."

