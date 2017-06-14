Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON A structural engineer is checking the stability of a 24-storey London apartment block which was engulfed by a fire that left a number of fatalities and over 50 people injured, the fire brigade said on Wednesday.

"We have got a structural engineer, who in conjunction with my urban search and rescue advisor, is monitoring the stability of the building," London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton said.

"At the moment the building continues to be safe for our crews to go and work in."

Cotton also said crews had only reached as far as the 19th and 20th floors of the building so far.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, James Davey and David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)