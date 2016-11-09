U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
LONDON London's Fire Brigade said on Wednesday they had been called to reports of a smell of burning on a parked aircraft at Heathrow Airport but there was no fire, contrary to a newspaper report on Twitter.
The Sun newspaper had said in a tweet firefighters had been called to reports of a fire on a British Airways plane at the airport.
A spokeswoman for the fire brigade said there was no fire nor were there any crew or passengers on board the plane. But firefighters were on the scene standing by. No details of the plane were immediately available.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.