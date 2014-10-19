Firemen spray water into one of the cooling towers at Didcot B Power Station in Didcot, western England October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Fire crews were battling a huge fire at Didcot B Power Station, about 70 miles (113 km) west of London, late on Sunday, an RWE spokesperson said.

A spokesman for energy company RWE npower, which owns the gas-burning power station, confirmed that no one was injured and the fire was under control.

Twenty fire appliances were at the fire, which broke out in one of the cooling towers, the BBC reported on its website earlier, citing Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue.

