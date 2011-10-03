Firemen work to put out a fire at Hobbs Industrial Estate, in Newchapel near Lingfield in Surrey, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Emergency services were tackling a major fire on an industrial estate in Surrey on Monday which caused serious injuries following reports of an explosion at the site.

Surrey Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines had been sent to tackle the blaze at the Hobbs Industrial Estate in Newchapel near Lingfield which broke out shortly before 11.30 a.m.

The fire was believed to have started on the ground floor of a large unit and there were gas units nearby, a spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said eight people had been treated, with some seriously injured. About 12 ambulances and two helicopters had been sent to the incident.

"We are still on scene," she said. "I don't know if there's more patients."

Witnesses reported one large explosion and there were rumours that four people were missing, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)