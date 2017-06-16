May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May was rushed away under a heavy police guard after meeting residents who live near a tower block in London where at least 30 people died in a fire this week, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.
As May left, protesters who are unhappy at the government's response to the fire chased the car and shouted at her, the photographer said.
May had met residents, victims and community leaders affected by the fire to pledge 5 million pounds of support, housing guarantees and help with access to bank accounts and cash.
"The package of support I'm announcing today is to give the victims the immediate support they need to care for themselves and for loved ones. We will continue to look at what more needs to be done," May said in a statement issued by her office.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.