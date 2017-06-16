Police officers protect the entourage carrying Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May from an angry crowd as she leaves after visiting a church following the fire that destroyed The Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May was rushed away under a heavy police guard after meeting residents who live near a tower block in London where at least 30 people died in a fire this week, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

As May left, protesters who are unhappy at the government's response to the fire chased the car and shouted at her, the photographer said.

May had met residents, victims and community leaders affected by the fire to pledge 5 million pounds of support, housing guarantees and help with access to bank accounts and cash.

"The package of support I'm announcing today is to give the victims the immediate support they need to care for themselves and for loved ones. We will continue to look at what more needs to be done," May said in a statement issued by her office.

