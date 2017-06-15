After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the London tower block fire that killed at least 17 people early on Wednesday morning.
"Right now, people want answers and it's absolutely right and that's why I am today ordering a full public inquiry into this disaster. We need to know what happened, we need to have an explanation of this," she said on Thursday.
"People deserve answers, the inquiry will give them."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.