Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will on Friday visit those injured in a deadly London tower block fire after facing fierce criticism for attending the site but not meeting with residents.
May pledged on Thursday to hold a public inquiry into a fire that engulfed a 24-storey social housing block in West London, expressing her sorrow in a televised statement after meeting with the emergency services.
But she has been widely attacked for not meeting with residents, sending ministers to do so instead.
(Reporting by William Jamed, writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.