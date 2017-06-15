Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Searching a London tower block gutted in a huge fire on Wednesday might take months, a police chief said on Thursday, adding he hoped the death toll would not rise from 17 to "triple figures".
Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters some victims of the blaze which destroyed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower might never be identified.
Police have said 17 people were killed in the blaze and that the death toll was likely to rise. Asked if the final figure would be double or triple digits, Cundy said: "I'd like to hope that it isn't going to be triple figures."
(Reporting by Costas Pita, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.