A firefighter examines material in a tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON More people may still be trapped inside a 24-storey building in central London and the recovery process after a fire engulfed it could potentially be very lengthy, London police commander Stuart Cundy said on Wednesday.

At least six people have died, 74 being treated in hospital and 20 getting critical care.

"This will be a very complex and potentially lengthy recovery process within the building and I anticipate the number of fatalities will sadly rise," Cundy told reporters.

Flames engulfed the high-rise Grenfell Tower block of apartments in the north Kensington area after taking hold around 1 a.m. and witnesses reported many residents desperately calling for help from windows of upper floors.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Elizabeth Piper)