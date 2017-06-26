Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands
WASHINGTON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that there would be no negotiations over demands by the kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.
LONDON The number of high-rise tower blocks with external cladding in Britain that have failed fire safety tests following the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze has risen to 75, communities minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.
Earlier British Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to landlords to allow potentially flammable building material in their properties to be tested as she sought to reassure residents about safety following the London tower block fire earlier this month, which killed 79 people.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones)
WASHINGTON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that there would be no negotiations over demands by the kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.
LONDON British consumer confidence plunged during the political crisis sparked by Prime Minister Theresa May's election flop, hitting the sales of general retailers such as Debenhams just as shoppers' spending power is undermined by the pound's fall.
EDINBURGH Scotland's secessionist leader on Tuesday postponed plans for a second independence referendum until the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union are clear.