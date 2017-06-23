Striker Costa hard to replace at Chelsea, says Lampard
Premier League champions Chelsea will find it difficult to replace influential striker Diego Costa if he departs in the current transfer window, club legend Frank Lampard has said.
Proceeds from a clash between London soccer giants Arsenal and Chelsea will go to support people caught up in the Grenfell Tower fire, the Football Association said on Friday.
Officials said they were hoping to raise "in the region of 1.25 million pounds" when FA Cup winners Arsenal take on Premier League champions Chelsea for the 2017 Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium on Aug. 6.
At least 79 died after fire broke out in the 24-storey social housing block in Kensington, West London last week.
"Like the rest of the country, we were all deeply saddened ... Whilst only a football match, we hope that in some small way through the Community Shield we can help," FA chairman Greg Clarke said in a statement.
"Two great London clubs will come together to play at the city's most famous stadium just a few miles from Kensington. They will be united in their passion for football, grief at this tragic loss and support for their community," he added.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
WELLINGTON Ireland hooker Rory Best will lead the British and Irish Lions for a second time on the tour after being named captain in Warren Gatland's team to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday.
LONDON Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez helped banish the memory of one of his most painful defeats when he beat Grigor Dimitrov to set up an Aegon Championships final against Marin Cilic on Saturday.