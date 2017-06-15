After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON The death toll from the London tower block fire has risen to 17 and the figure is expected to rise further, police said on Thursday.
"Sadly, I can confirm that the number of people that have died is now 17," London police commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.
"There is still a number of people who are receiving treatment in hospital. There are 37 people receiving treatment, of which 17 are still in critical care."
The fire engulfed a 24-storey building in west London in the early hours of Wednesday.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg)
