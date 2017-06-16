Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON The death toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 and police are considering whether criminal offences had been committed, a senior police officer said on Friday.
"We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire," said Commander Stuart Cundy, adding that the figure was expected to rise.
He added that 24 people were still in hospital and 12 were receiving critical care.
"The investigation will look in into what criminal offences may have been committed," Cundy said.
(Reporting Costas Pitas and Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines Trapped in a war zone, Carmalia Baunto's husband, Nixon, had been trying for weeks to stay alive as Islamist guerrillas and Philippine government forces battled for control of Marawi City.