Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
LONDON London police said 79 people were dead or missing presumed dead after a devastating tower block blaze last week.
London Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the toll from the Grenfell Tower blaze could still change but probably not as much as it had in recent days.
He also said that five people who were reported missing had now been found safe and well.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden)
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
LONDON Britain's parliament was hit by a "sustained and determined" cyber attack on Saturday designed to identify weak email passwords, just over a month after a ransomware worm crippled parts of the country's health service.
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.