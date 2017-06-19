Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON London police said 79 people were dead or missing presumed dead after a devastating tower block blaze last week.

London Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the toll from the Grenfell Tower blaze could still change but probably not as much as it had in recent days.

He also said that five people who were reported missing had now been found safe and well.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden)