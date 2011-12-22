LONDON Shopping for a Christmas dinner will cost on average over seven pounds more this year than it did last year because of high inflation, official UK data showed on Thursday.

As the price of most foods used in making a turkey dinner shoots up, shoppers preparing for a big feed on December 25 will have to splash out more than 100 pounds.

Data compiled by the Office for National Statistics, shows some foods will cost up to 50 percent more this year than last year based on a basket of goods including vegetables, potatoes, ice cream and alcohol.

The average cost of a Christmas dinner is 107.32 pounds, up from 99.82 pounds last year, a greater increase than the rate of inflation which was 4.8 percent in November.

More expensive goods in the survey basket include red wine, coffee, sponge cake and bacon, while potatoes and cream were cheaper.

The biggest price increase is cream crackers, with a 50.9 percent rise over last year, while carrots are more than 20 percent cheaper than they were last year.

The cost of turkey steaks rose from an average price of 7.85 pounds per kg in November last year to 8.15 this November, an increase of 3.8 percent.

The survey showed wine costs 8.1 percent more while stronger spirits cost 11.5 percent more than last year.

Champagne has risen by 8.6 percent, to 28.93 pounds. The average cost of a bottle of sherry or port has risen from 6.55 pounds per bottle to 7.30.

