UK energy regulator Ofgem has approved plans for a 1.1 billion pound under-sea power cable between Britain and France, developer Aquind Limited said on Wednesday.

The approval means the privately-funded 2 gigawatt (GW) cable could start importing power from 2022 from northern France's nuclear-powered electricity grid to southern England, where it could power up to four million homes.

Britain plans to build more power links with Europe to avert an electricity shortfall by the early 2020s as coal plants close and indigenous North Sea oil and gas production declines.

Its current four power interconnectors with Europe provide around 4 GW of supply. The two-way Aquind Interconnector alone will double the UK's electricity import capacity with France.

"Our interconnector will be online quickly – in five to six years – while the alternatives being discussed, such as new nuclear generation, can take more than ten years," Martin Callanan, a non-executive director at Aquind, said.

French power utility EDF's plans to build the 18 billion pound Hinkley Point C nuclear project in southwest England is no longer certain since the government of new British Prime Minister Theresa May decided in July to review it.

British minister of state for energy Lucy Neville-Rolfe said interconnectors could help keep consumer bills down and bolster energy security.

