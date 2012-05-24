LONDON A senior judge said Serious Fraud Office had failed to set out a "rather simple" case clearly during an investigation into the Tchenguiz brothers, two high-profile property barons, and called for better funding for the agency.

Judge John Thomas, who has already slated the fraud-busting agency for "sheer incompetence" in the case linked to the collapse of Iceland's Kaupthing bank in 2008, told the High Court the agency had no excuse for its bungled investigation.

"There can't be any excuse for that (not setting out facts clearly) ... This is the story of almost anyone who gets themselves in a wrong position in the markets," he told the last day on Thursday of a three-day hearing, sought by the Tchenguiz brothers, to challenge how the SFO handled the investigation.

"The issue here is: were the devices used by the bank, Robert Tchenguiz or Vincent Tchenguiz legitimate or dishonest?"

James Eadie, the leading lawyer for the SFO, responded that he was sure the cash-strapped office would welcome any further funding, although he added: "Whether my other masters at the Treasury (finance ministry) will agree is another matter."

The SFO has been forced to admit to a litany of errors in the most ambitious case brought under former chief Richard Alderman since it commissioned police to arrest the two Iranian-born brothers and raid properties in March 2011.

With new director David Green at the helm -- albeit for just a month -- the agency earlier this week admitted it was urgently reviewing the status of Vincent as a suspect, a move that could see the investigation against him dropped within a month.

The Tchenquiz bothers, renowned for their champagne-fuelled parties and super yachts, bedazzled Britain in the 1990s with a string of high-profile property purchases.

POLICE PASS BUCK

A lawyer for the police, quizzed about the grounds for briefly arresting the brothers last year, noted that officers were following the instructions of the SFO and therefore bore no responsibility for claims of wrongful arrest.

The brothers have argued that the Kaupthing bank investigation and high-profile arrest jeopardised their relationships with other lenders and inflicted huge losses on their business interests -- a point the judge has acknowledged.

The Tchenguiz business empire, which once included large stakes in retailer J Sainsbury, pub chain Mitchells and Butlers and a vast portfolio of property assets valued at up to 4 billion pounds ($6.3 billion), has been severely dented since the Icelandic banking collapse.

But the brothers still maintain a high profile and Vincent and his companies still own and manage around one percent of England's housing stock.

The SFO's investigation now hinges in part on whether it can prove Robert's business dealings with Kaupthing were dishonest.

The Tchenguiz legal team, which includes Peter Goldsmith, a former attorney general and former Director of Public Prosecutions Ken Macdonald, say the information placed in front of the judge was riddled with misrepresentations, non-disclosures and, possibly inadvertently, false accounting. ($1 = 0.6363 British pounds)

(Writing by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Michael Roddy)