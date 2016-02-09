David Green, director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), gestures during an interview with Reuters in London November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON David Green, director of Britain's Serious Fraud Office, has secured a two-year extension of his contract to April 2018, the prosecuting body said on Tuesday.

"I am happy to continue as director, and the SFO will continue to take on the sort of cases for which it was designed," Green said in a statement.

Green was appointed director in April 2012 for a fixed term due to end in April this year.

"In his time as Director of the SFO, David Green led a change in the organisation's approach to prosecuting cases and delivered the first UK Deferred Prosecution Agreement and the first convictions under the Bribery Act 2010," said Attorney General Jeremy Wright, who granted the extension.

Last month six defendants in an SFO case regarding alleged rigging of the Libor interest rate benchmark were cleared by a jury, dealing a significant blow to the SFO.

(This story corrects headline and text to make clear Attorney General extended contract, not the SFO; adds attorney general quote)

