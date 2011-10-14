LONDON A German computer whizz-kid was jailed on Friday after trying to bring new bank card scamming technology into Britain.

Thomas Beeckmann, 26, was stopped in June at London's Victoria coach station having just arrived from Holland.

Police found 17 electronic circuits capable of stealing 150 million pounds a year from chip and PIN machines, the Press Association reported.

Prosecutor Caroline Haughey told the Old Bailey that three of the devices had already been adapted to be used with bluetooth.

It meant that for the first time crooks could automatically get banking details as cards were fed into ATMs at banks or during purchases at stores.

The crook would receive the details on to his laptop or mobile phone up to 100 metres away, she said.

Beeckmann was thought to have been on his way to demonstrate the technology to potential buyers in the U.K.

But he had refused to give investigators the password for his encrypted laptop which prevented finding further evidence to charge him with more serious offences.

Beeckmann, a software expert living in Thailand, pleaded guilty to having the 17 circuits for use in fraud and failure to disclose his password.

He was jailed for a total of three years.

Judge Anthony Morris told him: "It seems to have been a dummy run.

"This equipment showed levels of sophistication not previously seen by investigators in this country."

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane)