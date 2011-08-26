Thomas Huertas of the Financial Services Authority is interviewed during a Reuters business Summit in London November 7, 2007. REUTERS/James Boardman

LONDON Thomas Huertas, head of the Financial Services Authority's international division, is leaving the watchdog to join auditor and consultancy Ernst & Young.

It will be the latest in a string of high profile departures ahead of the FSA's demise next year when its powers will be divided between the Bank of England and a new standalone Financial Conduct Authority from the start of 2013.

With the top jobs carve-up completed, some senior officials have opted to move on.

Huertas, an American national with a doctorate from Chicago University, was also alternate chairman of the European Banking Authority.

As a member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision he was at the heart of tough negotiations to draft Basel III, the stricter bank capital standards lenders will have to comply with from 2013 and which form the world's core regulatory response to the financial crisis.

"In the three years since the crisis, there has been a tremendous global effort to design and implement essential regulatory reforms, both national, European and international," Huertas said in a statement on Friday.

"A lot of the crucial work and negotiations on devising new capital and liquidity regimes has been done and the foundations of recovery and resolution planning are now being built. After seven years at the heart of UK and EU regulation and supervision, the time is right for a new challenge," Huertas added.

FSA Chief Executive Hector Sants said Huertas made a significant contribution to the way wholesale firms are supervised. Before joining the FSA in 2004, Huertas worked at Citigroup with a stint as chairman and CEO of Citibank Germany.

