Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
LONDON One of Britain's most senior accountants will serve as the first non-executive chairman of the UK's new investor protection and markets regulator, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
John Griffith-Jones, KPMG's KPMG.UL UK chairman, will join the board of Britain's financial watchdog the Financial Services Authority in September.
He is expected to move to the board of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) when it spins out as an independent regulatory agency next year.
Under a proposed financial services reform bill, the FCA would be in charge of protecting investors, regulating markets and supervising more than 25,000 brokers, investment managers and independent financial advisers.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.