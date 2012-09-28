Trump to speak with May - White House
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.
LONDON There should not be any disruption in the transition to a new system for setting benchmark lending rates after a raft of reform proposals, the regulator tasked with fixing the Libor interbank lending market said on Friday.
Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority, said he had taken legal advice and he did not foresee any disruption because there was no change to the definition of Libor.
Wheatley was speaking after outlining a 10-point plan to fix Libor but stopped short of scrapping the rates.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.
LONDON Britain has summoned North Korea's ambassador to express its condemnation of the country's weekend ballistic missile launch, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.