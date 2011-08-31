A man is seen behind the entrance door of the offices of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Canary Wharf, London, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Simon Newman

LONDON Financial Services Authority has decided to fine Swift Trade 8 million pounds for market abuse, a decision the now-dissolved Canadian firm is appealing.

"In the FSA's opinion, between 1 January 2007 and 4 January 2008, Swift Trade's manipulative trading caused a succession of small price movements in a wide range of individual shares on the London Stock Exchange from which Swift Trade made substantial profits," the FSA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It has not been possible to measure Swift Trade's profits precisely; however, they were in excess of 1.75 million pounds," the FSA added.

Swift Trade has lodged an appeal with the Upper Tribunal, which has powers to uphold, vary or cancel the FSA fine.

As part of its "credible deterrence" crackdown on market abuse, the FSA decided to publish in May this year its decision in principle to fine Swift Trade.

This was only the second time the FSA used newly acquired powers to publish a decision before any appeal runs its course.

"Fining a fringe player an enormous amount for market abuse is sending out another powerful message that sleazy malpractices are not tolerated in the City," said Simon Morris of law firm CMS Cameron McKenna.

"What it also demonstrates is the FSA's resolution to get more and swifter publicity for its work. The FSA has not waited while the firm appeals to the tribunal but has already published its decision -- which only serves to undermine further the firm's position," Morris said.

The FSA said it was pursuing Swift Trade as if the firm had not been dissolved last December, and that any fine upheld would be paid out of a former holding company to which Swift Trade assets were transferred.

Swift Trade and its chief executive Peter Beck challenged the FSA's right to publish its decision in May, but the tribunal dismissed it. A separate challenge through a judicial review has yet to be completed.

Swift Trade was voluntarily dissolved under Canadian law in December 2010, with its remaining assets transferred to BRMS Holdings Inc.

