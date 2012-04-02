LONDON Talks to head off a threatened strike by fuel tanker drivers will take place on Wednesday, a mediation body said, over a dispute which has led to criticism of the government and already prompted panic-buying by motorists.

The Unite union, which represents the 2,000 drivers who have voted for a strike, and the seven haulage firms which supply Britain's petrol stations have now agreed to hold discussions, said ACAS, the independent industrial mediation body.

"We have now held briefings with all the relevant parties and can confirm that substantive conciliation talks will take place on Wednesday, April 4," an ACAS spokesman said.

Unite drivers supply fuel to 90 percent of British forecourts and any strike would see supplies dwindle after 48 hours. However, the union needs to give seven days notice of any action and last Friday ruled out any strike until after Easter.

The issue has seen Prime Minister David Cameron and his ministers accused of incompetence and creating a crisis themselves after advising motorists to top up their cars and fill jerry cans in preparation.

That led to long queues at filling stations, some of which ran out of fuel altogether as demand increased by 172 percent over an average day.

The truckers dispute covers a wide range of issues from safety concerns to work conditions and drivers' pensions.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Steve Addison)