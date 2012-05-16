LONDON A fund set up to support small and medium-sized British businesses aims to make around 25 investments this year, its chief executive said, as it looks to fill a gap left by banks cutting funding for thousands of growth companies.

Small businesses across Europe have been struggling to attract growth capital as banks, facing higher capital requirements, rein in lending.

The Business Growth Fund BGF.L - which has up to 2.5 billion pounds at its disposal - was set up a year ago with money from banks as one of a host of government-brokered measures to ease financing for companies.

The independent fund, backed by Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) as well as part state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L), invests between 2 million and 10 million pounds in return for a minority equity stake, and a seat on the board.

It made its first investments in October last year, and has already put money into six companies since the start of 2012.

Chief Executive Stephen Welton hopes to hit around 40 investments a year as soon as possible, predicting the fund could be putting 350 million pounds to work annually.

"If the demand is there, we can expand and if we can prove it works, other people will start looking at this market," he told Reuters in an interview.

Mexican restaurant chain Barburrito, which operates in north England, social video advertising website Unruly Media and toys and gadgets maker Wow! Stuff are among the young companies that have received BGF investments.

BGF-commissioned research found there were 25,000 companies in the UK in its 2.5-million to 100-million-pound annual turnover target group, 4,000 of which also met its criteria of growth of more than 10 percent for two of the last three years.

"There is no structural source of capital to address that market," said Welton. "Everyone (who used to provide capital) moved upscale, and the bottom end of the market, the less sexy end, became disenfranchised."

The closest thing it has to a predecessor was the Industrial and Commercial Finance Corporation (ICFC), set up by the Bank of England in 1945, which has since become private equity firm 3i (III.L).

The BGF, which has 60 staff and six offices around the country, is in talks with 44 companies for a total of around 185 million pounds of investment, and has another 73 firms on its list of potentials.

"The question is can you convert that potential demand into actual investment," said Welton. "Then it is how do we start to manage the risk, how do you manage a portfolio of 100-200 companies. That is the big risk, the big challenge."

The fund does not finance start-ups, referring such companies to alternative sources of funding such as peer-to-peer lending, crowd funding and the government's Enterprise Investment Scheme.

It also does not finance property or financial services. Demand so far has been driven by companies in the manufacturing and business services sectors, Welton said, with interest also coming from telecoms, retail, energy and IT companies.

Any returns made from the investments, which have no set exit timetables, will be put back into the fund, with the expectation it could become self-financing.

"There is no reason why we can't generate multiple-times returns over a long period," he said.

(Editing by Mark Potter)