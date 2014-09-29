LONDON The UK fund management industry looked after a record 6.2 trillion pounds ($10 trillion) at the end of 2013, 50 percent more than its pre-financial crisis peak, a report by a prominent financial services lobby group said on Monday.

In its annual report, designed in part to promote the UK financial sector, TheCityUK said the British asset management sector and the financial industry as a whole remained important to the domestic economy and attractive internationally.

"The UK is one of the leading international centres for fund management and by far the largest European centre. The fund management sector is also one that consistently generates a significant trade surplus for the UK economy," said Chris Cummings, TheCityUK's chief executive.

Citing data from sources including the Investment Management Association and the British Venture Capital Association as well as its own estimates, it said the sector's assets grew 14 percent in 2013 on the previous year, due both to inflows of new funds and strong investment returns.

And after adding a further 5 percent in the first half of 2014, assets were on course for yearly growth of 9 percent.

More than a third of the 2013 total, or around 2.2 trillion pounds, came from foreign investors, the report said.

Around 4 trillion pounds of funds under management came from institutional clients, with retail clients generating a further 1 trillion and the rest made up of private-client funds and "alternative" funds such as hedge funds, it said.

The UK accounted for 8.4 percent of the world's $146 trillion in fund management assets, the report said, behind the U.S. market, which holds nearly half the global total.

($1 = 0.6129 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Holmes)