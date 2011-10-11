Out of pocket, Italians fall out of love with the euro
ROME When the Italian central bank's deputy governor joined a radio phone-in show last week, many callers asked why Italy didn't ditch the euro and return to its old lira currency.
LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Monday the financial crisis in Europe's euro zone countries had greatly damaged confidence around the world and must be resolved urgently.
"The crisis in the euro may now be inching towards resolution, but it has already delivered a huge knock to international confidence," Osborne told parliament.
Finance ministers from around the world meet in Paris later this week to try to resolve the crisis.
(Reporting by Tim Castle and Matt Falloon)
LONDON British employers struggled to find the staff they needed in January, forcing them to increase starting salaries for permanent staff at the fastest pace in nine months, a survey showed on Wednesday.
PARIS The French government's public deficit reduction target for 2017 will be "very difficult" to achieve, as it underestimates a rise in public spending and sets overly optimistic tax income forecasts, France's auditing court said on Wednesday.