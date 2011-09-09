MARSEILLE, France Britain will not sign up to a euro area financial transactions tax, a finance ministry spokesman said on Friday, following reports that France and Germany have sent proposals for such a tax to the European Commission.

"If the euro area would like to have a banks levy, that's a matter for them. The UK will not be part of any euro area tax," a Treasury spokesman told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers of the world's wealthiest nations.

The spokesman noted that Britain already had a levy on banks.

Earlier on Friday the German and French finance ministers said in a letter sent to the European Commission that Europe should press ahead with the introduction of a tax on financial transactions despite the absence of a broader international consensus on the issue.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)