LONDON Concern voiced by British Prime Minister David Cameron about the high-stakes gambling machines in betting shops on British high streets drove shares in bookmaking groups down on Thursday.

Cameron told parliament on Wednesday that the fixed-odds betting terminals on which gamblers can spend up to 300 pounds ($495) in a minute were a problem, with a review under way.

Critics have said the terminals are highly addictive, dubbing them the crack cocaine of gambling. There have also been claims that they facilitate money laundering.

Cameron said the government would wait for a report expected to come before parliament early this year before taking action while the opposition Labour Party called for greater regulation of the gambling industry in Britain.

The indication of possible action drove shares in William Hill and Ladbrokes down in early Thursday trading.

William Hill shares were down 6.4 percent at 374.27 pence at 0845 BST while shares in Ladbrokes, Britain's second biggest betting company, fell 5.9 percent to 169.23 pence.

Analysts at Barclays said further regulatory concerns would negatively impact the gambling sector as this had always been the key driver of sentiment toward the gambling sector.

"We stress that there has been no change to regulation but we expect that this negative news-flow will weigh on the sector," analysts said in a morning note.

Barclays downgraded William Hill to equal weight from overweight and downgraded Ladbrokes, which it believed would be most negatively impacted by any potential machine regulation, to underweight from equal weight.

The analysts reiterated an overweight recommendation on Betfair which has no retail exposure.

The popularity of fixed-odds betting terminals, which began to proliferate when Labour was in power a decade ago, has given the retail outlets of bookmakers such as Paddy Power and William Hill a new lease of life at a time when a growing number of gamblers are going online.

Labour leader Ed Miliband said bookmakers are circumventing laws limiting them to four machines per shop by opening clusters of shops close to each other.

The Gambling Commission estimates there are more than 33,000 of these machines in betting shops, generating over 1.5 billion pounds a year in revenue.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Keith Weir)