LONDON New powers to allow police to order people to remove face coverings and impose curfews are to be considered following this summer's riots, the government said on Thursday.

The move comes as the Sentencing Council said it was publishing new guidelines which meant burglars who broke into home or businesses during any future disturbances could face longer jail terms.

The Home Office consultation exercise will look at whether police can order the removal of balaclavas, hoods or other face masks without having prior authorisation and on reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.

It will also examine whether they should have extra curfew powers.

"We must ensure officers on the ground have all the necessary legal measures available to them to protect our streets and keep the public safe," said Crime and Security Minister James Brokenshire.

"But we must also make sure any new powers do not trample upon traditional British freedoms -- that is why we are seeking public views on the powers the police really need to keep our communities safe."

The proposals were put forward as the Home Office hosts an international forum to examine what can be done to address the growing problem of gangs, which Prime Minister David Cameron has said were mainly to blame for August's riots.

Bill Bratton, the former police chief of New York and Los Angeles who oversaw dramatic falls in crime and gang violence in the two cities, said Britain's gang problem was in its "gestation" stage.

"They're going to be easier to combat before they mature and so the importance of the effort that's being made at this juncture cannot be underestimated," he said.

Some commentators have said Cameron's austerity measures played a role in fuelling young people's anger while spending cuts would hit police numbers and thus their ability to deal with the issue.

But Bratton, one of those attending Thursday's forum, said in his experience, neither economic difficulties nor less police necessarily led to a rise in crime.

"We've got much better at putting the cops on the dots, the gathering of information to spot emerging patterns and trends ... so we can quickly respond even with our more limited resources," he told Reuters on Tuesday.

TOUGHER SENTENCES

Meanwhile the Sentencing Council, which provides guidelines for judges and magistrates in England and Wales, said those who committed burglaries during riots could face tougher sentences.

In new guidelines, produced after a 3-month consultation and which come into force next January, it said the impact on victims should be central to the sentences burglars received.

"Although the consultation closed before the disturbances in England in August, and responses did not therefore reference these events, the definitive guideline does take these events into consideration," the Council said.

"The Council recognises the damage caused and consequences of such events, especially for small businesses and shop owners living above or near premises, and has therefore included the context of general public disorder as a factor indicating greater harm caused in any burglary offence."

The Council said burglars would normally go to prison for up to six years and those that carried a weapon could be jailed for 13 years.

