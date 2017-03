LONDON Gas flows into Britain's Barrow terminal resumed on Wednesday morning after falling close to zero the previous day, operator Centrica said in a market message.

Flows started to pick up after 0100 BST and were running at a rate of around 4 million cubic metres by 0910 BST.

The unplanned outage, which began on Tuesday, was resolved by 0740 GMT on Wednesday, according to Centrica.

