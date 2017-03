LONDON Britain's North Morecambe natural gas sub-terminal has returned to service after an outage, operator Centrica said on Thursday.

The terminal went off line on Tuesday afternoon in an unplanned outage and returned to service on Wednesday night at 2230 local time (0930 BST), Centrica said.

The terminal has a production capacity of 8.4 million cubic metres.

