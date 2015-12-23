A gas cooker is seen in Boroughbridge, northern England in this November 13, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON British gas prices edged lower on Wednesday, as supply and demand were closely matched and strong wind power generation capped gas needs.

Gas for within-day delivery TRGBNBPWKD was 0.2 pence lower at 31.70 pence per therm at 0811 GMT.

The system was 1 million cubic metres (mcm) short, with demand forecast at 248 mcm, while supply was pegged at 247 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Mild weather meant demand was well below the seasonal norm of around 277 mcm.

The Met Office forecast temperatures above seasonal norms for the coming days at around 11 to 13 degrees Celsius and windy conditions.

Wind power output was expected to peak at 7,160 MW on Wednesday.

"Wind speeds remain strong and a key factor diminishing gas for power demand," analysts at Point Carbon Thomson Reuters said.

Norwegian exports remained strong with flows via the Langeled pipeline to Britain at around 58 mcm per day, up slightly from around 54 mcm the previous day.

Gas prices for January TRGBNBPMF6 rose 0.27 pence to 33.40 pence/therm.

In the Netherlands the day-ahead gas price at the TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was yet to trade after closing down 0.4 euros at 13.85 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday.

In Europe's carbon market the benchmark EU Allowance (EUA) CFI2Z6 edged up 0.02 euros to 8.34 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by William Hardy)