Gas flows at Britain's North Morecambe gas sub-terminal ceased on Tuesday afternoon due to a compressor failure, its operator Centrica said.

The outage started at 1700 GMT and its duration was unknown, it added.

Flows were running at a rate of around 3.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day earlier on Tuesday, data from National Grid showed.

