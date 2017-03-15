LONDON Britain has granted development consent for the Keuper gas storage facility, the Planning Inspectorate said on Wednesday.

The gas storage site in Cheshire will consist of up to 19 underground caverns, a gas processing plant and the capacity to store of up to 500 million cubic metres of natural gas.

Developer Keuper Gas Storage Limited is a subsidiary of INEOS Enterprises Group.

"Subject to the granting of a development consent order for the Keuper gas storage project, it is expected that construction of the infrastructure would commence in 2017. Solution mining to create the cavities could start in 2018 and could be operational from 2020 onwards," INEOS Enterprises website said.

Britain's largest gas storage site, Rough, is ageing and has undergone prolonged outages over the past year due to problems with well pressure.

