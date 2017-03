LONDON The British government said on Thursday it has approved the construction of two new 299 MW gas-fired power plants.

One plant will be built by Progress Power Ltd in Suffolk, east England and the other will be built by Hirwaun Power Limited in South Wales.

Both will operate as peaking plants, meaning they provide electricity when there is a surge in demand or when there is a sudden drop in power from other power plants.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)