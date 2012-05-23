Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
LONDON Gas production from Centrica's (CNA.L) South Morecambe field stopped unexpectedly on Wednesday due to a technical issue, the company said.
The field's usual output rate of around 6.2 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) fell to zero at 1430 GMT, Centrica said in a market notification message, without giving further details.
The South Morecambe field in the Irish Sea feeds gas to the Barrow terminal.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)
LONDON Britain's accounting and corporate governance watchdog has called on the government to give it powers to punish directors of listed companies caught up in financial reporting breaches.
British fashion and homeware retailer Laura Ashley Holdings Plc said pretax net profit for the year ending in June 2017 would fall below market expectations due to tough trading conditions.