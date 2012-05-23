LONDON Gas production from Centrica's (CNA.L) South Morecambe field stopped unexpectedly on Wednesday due to a technical issue, the company said.

The field's usual output rate of around 6.2 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) fell to zero at 1430 GMT, Centrica said in a market notification message, without giving further details.

The South Morecambe field in the Irish Sea feeds gas to the Barrow terminal.

