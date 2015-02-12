EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON An unplanned outage at Britain's Hornsea gas storage site which started on Wednesday will continue into Friday, operator SSE (SSE.L) said on Thursday.
The outage started at 0820 GMT on Wednesday and is reducing the facility's ability to deliver gas by around 16.5 gigawatt hours per day.
The outage was due to end on Thursday evening but will continue until 1200 GMT on Friday, SSE said in a regulatory update.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.