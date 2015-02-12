LONDON An unplanned outage at Britain's Hornsea gas storage site which started on Wednesday will continue into Friday, operator SSE (SSE.L) said on Thursday.

The outage started at 0820 GMT on Wednesday and is reducing the facility's ability to deliver gas by around 16.5 gigawatt hours per day.

The outage was due to end on Thursday evening but will continue until 1200 GMT on Friday, SSE said in a regulatory update.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)