LONDON British wholesale natural gas prices for delivery next winter on Thursday fell to their lowest levels since the contract began trading in October 2011 on healthy supply and low demand.

NBP Winter 2014/2015 gas contracts fell to 57.80 pence per therm for the first time, Reuters data showed, and it is now almost 20 percent lower than at the beginning of the year.

In Britain's spot market, prices for next-day delivery were down 0.85 pence per therm to trade at 39.03 pence at 0912 GMT reflecting a system that was expected to be almost 20 million cubic meters oversupplied on Thursday, according to National Grid data.

Traders said weak prices were a result of low demand following unusually mild weather that has dominated Britain since last autumn coupled with healthy pipeline and available liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

"The weather has constantly been unusually mild since last autumn, leaving storage facilities underused, and on top of that pipeline supplies as well as LNG imports have been higher than in previous years," one trader said.

Due to mild weather, Britain's first-quarter gas demand was 19.6 percent below the same period last year, according to government data published on Thursday.

As a result, Britain's gas stocks are currently filled to 88.25 percent, compared with just 32.3 percent this time last year, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Because gas is more expensive than coal to generate electricity, its use in power plants dropped to the lowest share in 16 years in the first quarter, making up 23 percent of the mix, compared with 37 percent for coal, 18 percent nuclear and 19.4 percent renewables, including hydro.

On the supply side, North Sea flows have been steady for most of the year, and there has also been higher imports of LNG than in previous years.

Reuters data shows Britain's LNG import volumes this spring have been at their highest levels since 2012.

"Asian LNG prices have dropped sharply this year, so the Qataris are pulling out cargoes from Asia and diverting them to Europe in order to support prices there," one LNG trader said.

Qatar sells most of its LNG into Asia, where 70 percent of global LNG trading takes place.

Asian spot LNG prices have dropped over 40 percent since the beginning of the year to $12 per million British thermal units, their lowest level since the first half of 2011 when Japan's Fukushima nuclear meltdown pushed up LNG prices as Japanese utilities replaced nuclear power generation with electricity fueled by gas imports.

"The market is not so much treading water as diving to the bottom," consultancy Energy Aspects said this week in a research note, although it added that prices would likely bottom out soon.

