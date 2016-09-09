Capacity at Rough, Britain's largest natural gas storage site, will be permanently reduced, operator Centrica Storage Limited said on Friday, as it withdraws an offshore platform that operates four of Rough's approximately 30 wells.

Centrica confirmed it expected to have 20 wells available for gas withdrawal at Rough from November 1 as planned as part of maintenance at the site.

Rough is a partially depleted North Sea gas field used for storage since 1985.

Centrica announced extended maintenance for the site's 47/8A platform in August 2015.

"Permanently withdrawing 47/8A from service will have a minimal impact on Rough’s capabilities and CSL has prepared for the possibility that it would never return to service," Centrica said.

