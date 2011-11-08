Britain's Energy Secretary Chris Huhne looks towards the media as he arrives for a cabinet meeting at Westminster in central London May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Britain ordered regulator Ofgem to investigate whether the UK has adequate gas supplies in the medium to long term amid declining domestic production and a mounting backlash against surging utility bills.

In a statement on Tuesday, Energy Minister Chris Huhne said he had asked Ofgem "to look into whether further action is needed to ensure that medium- to long-term gas supplies for consumers remain secure.

"As our old coal and nuclear power stations shut down, gas can provide flexible and reliable backup electricity to complement the next generation of renewable and nuclear energy. Our analysis shows that it is likely to remain significant beyond 2030, particularly with commercial carbon capture and storage," he said.

Ofgem is due to submit its findings by May next year.

The probe seeks to address the risks of Britain's growing need for gas imports as indigenous production continues a decade-long decline, exposing consumers to rising global prices.

Japan's shift away from nuclear power and towards gas since March and cutoffs in supplies from Libya have triggered a surge in gas prices this year.

Short-term supplies are secure, however, and Britain's offshore gas industry continues to attract significant investments, boosting the lifespans of mature fields and bringing new fields into production, Huhne's Department of Energy and Climate Change said.

