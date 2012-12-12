LONDON Gas production at ConocoPhillips' Theddlethorpe terminal in Britain could be restored by the weekend if system testing following an unplanned outage is successful, the company said on Wednesday.

"System testing is ongoing and may be finished on Thursday 13 December If the testing is successful, production could be restored by the weekend," the company said in a market message.

The Theddlethorpe terminal on the east coast receives gas from the so-called Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS) facility which collects gas from North Sea fields, blends it and sends it to the mainland via a 36-inch pipeline.

The LOGGS complex experienced an unplanned outage on November 30, consequently shutting down the receiving terminal.

Gas flows through Theddlethorpe vary between 9.5-10.7 million cubic metres per day.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)