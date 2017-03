LONDON British gross domestic product is likely to be revised up by almost 5 percent in September as a result of new European Union statistical rules and other changes, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

GDP for 2009 will be revised up by 4.6 percent or around 65 billion pounds, and the average upward revision between 1997 and 2009 will be 3.6 percent, the ONS said.

Figures for 2010-2013 will be released nearer to September, the ONS added.

