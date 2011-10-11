The economy picked up in the third quarter, thinktank NIESR said on Tuesday, though the country's overall recovery is still the weakest since World War One.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.5 percent in the three months to September compared to growth of 0.4 percent in the three months to August, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in its monthly estimate.

However, such growth would be less than many economists had originally pencilled in for the period, as they expected a solid rebound from a weak second quarter that was hit by a number of special factors such as an extra holiday for the Royal Wedding.

"UK economic growth over the past year has been anaemic; the level of output is only 0.5 percent higher than this time last year," NIESR said.

"The level of GDP is still 4 per cent below its pre-recession peak, suggesting that this recovery will be the weakest of any since the end of the First World War."

The Office for National Statistics will publish a first estimate for third-quarter growth on November 1.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King warned that the current financial crisis was the worst since the depression-hit 1930s. The Bank has launched a second round of asset purchases, pumping 75 billion pounds into the economy in an attempt to prevent a renewed recession.