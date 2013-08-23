LONDON Britain's economy grew more than first thought in the second quarter, with net trade providing a major boost, data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.7 percent on the quarter, better than the initial estimate by the Office for National Statistics of 0.6 percent and economists' forecasts for an unrevised reading.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PHILIP RUSH, NOMURA

"We got the plus 0.1 on the quarterly rate. We'd seen a risk of that coming about as the manufacturing and construction data had already come in a bit stronger than the ONS had expected in its first estimate and seeing that spread to the service sector was not altogether a huge surprise."

"The expenditure breakdown was also positive news. Consumption obviously fairly important to the recovery there but ... the recovery in the second quarter wasn't as reliant on consumption as we'd feared."

NANCY CURTIN, CLOSE BROTHERS ASSET MANAGEMENT

"Barely months after the threat of a triple dip, a series of good economic results for the UK means business and consumer confidence is climbing. A London-led recovery has spread to the regions and has driven faster growth than expected, and like the US, the UK has shown its resilience in the face of slowing global trade.

"A weaker currency, a fall in hourly wages and the rise of ‘zero-hours' contracts have made Britain more competitive in the absence of an increase in productivity. But it's the capital that's really driving the economy with the housing market and labour market both performing far better than previously expected, which could portend well for stock market performance in the remainder of 2013."

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT

"The details show a very encouraging picture of a broad-based upturn across almost all sectors of the economy (the exception being falling energy output). Importantly, the upturn was not simply fuelled by surging spending by households. Instead, exports and business investment were key drivers of the expansion, pointing to a rebalancing of the economy away from domestic consumption.

"The Bank is therefore facing a growing challenge of how to convince the markets and households that interest rates will not need to rise over the next three years. Given the strength of the GDP and PMI data, and the fact that better growth now appears to be driving a strong upturn in the labour market, it's hard to see how an increasingly hawkish mood will not creep into the monetary policy meetings."

JAMES KINGHTLEY, ING

"In terms of the output data, manufacturing and agriculture were revised higher, but utilities were downwardly revised to leave total production industries output unchanged at 0.6%. However construction was nudged up to 1.4%QoQ from 0.9% initially reported with services output remaining at 0.6%.

"This release provides the first detailed expenditure breakdown and it shows household spending rose 0.4%QoQ while investment jumped 1.7% and exports rose 3.6%. Government spending increased 0.9%, backing up data from the public sector finances that the government hasn't been particularly "successful" in its austerity drive.

"With inflation remaining sticky and the economy continuing to create jobs we continue to believe that the first Bank rate hike is more likely to come in early 2015, rather than 3Q16 at the earliest as suggested by the BoE."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"Good news continues to filter through from the UK economy. Household spending has now risen for seven quarters in a row. It does look like the recovery is becoming more self-sustaining."