Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) at Number 10 Downing Street in London February 27, 2014, in this handout courtesy of Bundespressamt. REUTERS/BUNDESPRESSEAMT/Handout via Reuters

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that both he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted to see change in the European Union and both believed it was possible.

"I believe that what I am setting out, the sort of changes that Britain wants to see, build confidence in our membership of this organisation, are possible and deliverable and do-able," Cameron told a news conference.

"We will hold (a) referendum before the end of 2017 and give the British public the choice."

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, writing by William James, editing by Stephen Addison)