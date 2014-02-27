German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks away from the lectern after addressing members of both Houses of Parliament in the Royal Gallery of the Palace of Westminster in London February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

LONDON Germany wants a strong United Kingdom with a strong voice inside the European Union to help bring about the reforms needed to strengthen the 28-member bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

After a short introduction in English, Merkel switched to German to tell lawmakers from both houses of the British parliament that Britain was an important ally that could help build a strong and competitive European Union.

"United and determined we can serve as a model for other regions of the world. This and nothing less than this, should be our common goal, I regard it as the task of for our generation," she said through a translator.

"In order to attain this goal, we need a strong United Kingdom with a strong voice inside the European Union. If we have that we will be able to make the necessary changes for the benefit of all."

Merkel said a Europe without borders was a great achievement but added that Europe should muster the courage to speak out against abuses and tackle problems.

