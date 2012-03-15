LONDON The government's proposal to issue 100-year government bonds attracted scant support on Wednesday from investors who saw little incentive to buy into low yields with an underlying threat of inflation.

The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), which represents pension schemes with assets totaling 800 billion pounds, said most funds would not be interest in such gilts.

Others said that potential inflation over a century would be too high to make such bonds attractive.

Chancellor George Osborne is keen to issue a new 100-year or even perpetual bond to lock in interest rates that are currently close to historically low levels. He is planning to announce a consultation on the issue in his March 21 budget.

But investors are highly cautious about the idea, put off by the idea of committing their cash for a century, or longer, for a return of only 3 percent.

Pension funds are the mainstay of demand for long-dated government bonds, as they have to match the assets they own to the pension payouts they will have to make years in the future.

But a 100-year bond is a much longer maturity than the liability of most pension funds. The average duration of a private sector final salary pension is only 20-25 years.

The NAPF says most funds want 30-, 40- or 50-year inflation-protected bonds, not nominal gilts.

"We don't think that many (pension funds) would buy them," said NAPF chief executive Joanne Segars. "Even if a 100-year bond were attractive in duration, there would be a question mark over whether it would yield a strong enough return for investors."

There could be demand from local government final salary pension schemes, however, as these are still open to new entrants - but again, as theses are inflation-linked liabilities they would prefer inflation-protected bonds.

"A 100-year linker would be extraordinarily attractive, but I don't think a 100-year nominal bond would find a huge following," said one gilt market veteran, asking not to be named.

DIMINISHING RETURNS

Bonds with a maturity of more than 50 years are rare. Mexico and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are among the few issuers of 100-year bonds.

Britain does have some undated debt, that is, without a maturity. The 3.5 percent War Bond was issued in 1932 to help cover the cost of the First World War, but there are just under 2 billion pounds of the bond in issue.

With yields close to record low levels, investors say the potential returns on offer at the moment are too low. Bond yields for most major issuers have fallen to record lows due to the global economic recession in the aftermath of the 2007/08 crisis.

In Britain, gilt yields have also been held down by the Bank of England's 325 billion pound bond-buying scheme, markets' faith in the government's commitment to eliminate its deficit and safe-haven flows during the euro zone debt crisis.

This has enabled Britain to borrow at record low levels of interest. Last week, the Debt Management Office sold a new 5-year gilt that offered investors a return of just 1 percent -- the lowest coupon on any UK government bond since 1935.

And yields on 30-, 40-, and 50-year gilts are currently trading at below 3.40 percent, not far off record lows below 3 percent struck in January.

Such low yields have driven Britain's private sector pension schemes deep into deficit. At the end of January, the deficit totaled 222.2 billion pounds, according to the Pension Protection Fund.

This means that pension schemes will have to load up on assets to match future liabilities. But they may only be prepared to buy ultra-long bonds if yields are higher.

"What pension funds want is as high a return as possible," said John Wraith, strategist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. "They might be in the market for a small amount of this stuff (100-year bonds), but if all they're doing is locking in large deficits, why would they be falling over themselves to buy it?"

Indeed, most analysts reckon that issuing ultra-long debt with yields at current levels is more favourable to the government than to investors because of the threat of inflation.

Consumer price inflation in Britain has exceeded the government's 2 percent target for much of the past 7 years, and with CPI currently at 3.6 percent, investors in UK government bonds of all maturities are getting a negative return on gilts.

"One hundred years of inflation can have a very large effect," says David Dyer, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers which holds almost 10 billion pounds of index-linked gilts. "It's a very long period of time in which to have faith in the government's inflation target."

Analysts also said the timing of the government's announcement is also telling, and may be a sign that policymakers think that years of ultra-low market yields may be about to end.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)